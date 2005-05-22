$7.7M merger of Japan's Sankyo and Daiichi slammed by shareholder M&A

The proposed merger of Japanese drugmakers Sankyo and Daiichi Pharmaceuticals, valued at around $7.7 billion (Marketletter March 7), has been strongly criticized by shareholder activist fund M&A Consulting, which sees the deal as having no benefit for shareholders and says that integration of the two firms' product lines will be difficult.

Specifically, M&A (which holds shares in Sankyo) contends that, in order for Japanese pharmaceutical firms to enhance their global competitiveness, they should expand in sales size and join the global top 10 group. To achieve this, Sankyo, with its leading R&D capabilities should merge with a Japanese mega-drug firm, instead of Daiichi. Such a merger, it says, "will benefit Sankyo with a scale merit that would enable it to further strengthen its R&D activities and provide a broader overseas sales channel to make the most use of its strong development pipeline."