70% of US consumers prefer "at least 10-year-old drugs" over newer products: study

Safety issues surrounding medicines such as the COX-2 inhibitors, antidepressants and Biogen Idec/Elan's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) have sparked unrest in the minds of US consumers, who equate "older with safer," according to The Medco Monitor, a USA-wide household survey conducted by TSC, a division of Yankelovich, for pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions.

Seven out of 10 US consumers would prefer a drug that had been on the market for 10 years or more over newer medicines, even if the co-pays were equal, the survey found. Also, while many people think older and newer drugs are equally effective, 31% believe the latst ones are less safe.

"There is an interesting division developing in the mind of the consumer that makes a clear delineation between the safety of new drugs versus their efficacy. Consumers place safety first, even if it means foregoing incremental benefits that may be offered with newer medicines," said Hal Quinley, vice president at Yankelovich. "The findings of this survey underscore that the safety concerns affecting specific drug classes cast a long and dark shadow coloring the broader perception of all new drugs, and how consumers are willing to sacrifice effectiveness to ensure their own safety," he added.