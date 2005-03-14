80% of pharma medical publication spending outsourced

Pharmaceutical companies outsourced 80% of their medical publications spending in 2004, according to new research from medical business intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.
14% of drugs' medical publications budgets support internal activities and workers, according to the study, entitled Pharmaceutical Publications Strategy and Planning, which is still ongoing. Early results, which are based on surveys of individual brands' medical publications resource allocations, show that 6% of spending is allocated to contract workers.
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