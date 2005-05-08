94 new drugs listed on Italy's Prontuario

Italy's national drug agency, the AIFA, has given marketing approval to 94 new pharmaceutical products. They include 10 innovative drugs and 62 generics, and will now be listed in the reimbursable drugs register, the Prontuario.
Over the past eight months, the AIFA has added 301 drugs to the list, in the wake of faster registration procedures, which have been cut from 300 days to 90. While these have included innovative new drugs, national pharmaceutical drug spending has been falling this year, down 4.5% in January, 2.7% in February and 5.7% in March. The AIFA says this drop is due to the reorganized Prontuario and the introduction of a greater number of generics.
