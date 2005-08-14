"95%" of Indian Rx production ex-patent

More than 95% of the drug products manufactured in India are off-patent and are, therefore, unaffected by the introduction of product patents, according to the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ram Vilas Paswan.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India's Parliament, he also stressed that all products on the national list of essential drugs are off-patent, and that there was "no question" of unemployment in the domestic drug sector as a result of the introduction of product patents.
