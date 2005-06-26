$9M placing by Adherex

Adherex Technologies, a US biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of oncology products under development, says that it intends to complete a private placement offering of units for up to $9.0 million in gross proceeds, each unit consisting of one common share and 0.30 of a common share purchase warrant.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, subject to the completion of a pending licensing agreement and required board and regulatory approvals, and is expected to include investors from the USA, Canada and Europe.