$9M placing by Adherex

Adherex Technologies, a US biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of oncology products under development, says that it intends to complete a private placement offering of units for up to $9.0 million in gross proceeds, each unit consisting of one common share and 0.30 of a common share purchase warrant.
The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, subject to the completion of a pending licensing agreement and required board and regulatory approvals, and is expected to include investors from the USA, Canada and Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze