A&D Pharma plans London listing

22 October 2006

A&D Pharma Holdings, the Dutch holding company, which owns the largest integrated pharmaceutical wholesale and retail business in Romania, has announced its intention to make an Initial Public Offering of its ordinary shares in the form of Global Depositary Receipts and said it will apply for the admission of these to the UK Listing Authority and for trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange. It expects to raise between 120.0-155.0 million euros ($150.2-$194.0 million) from the IPO, which will account for up to 34.5% of its total shares.

Strong Romanian business

The company owns Romania's leading wholesale pharmaceutical network, Mediplus Exim SA, which offers a wide range of value-added services to pharmaceutical producers and client pharmacies. Mediplus operates a countrywide logistics system (12 warehouses in 12 cities) and distributes a portfolio of approximately 5,000 products to over 3,500 pharmacies (more than 70% of the total number of pharmacies in Romania). The retail arm of the group, Sensiblu SRL, is the largest national chain of pharmacies with more than 200 outlets across 51 towns and cities in Romania and has strong brand recognition across the country.

