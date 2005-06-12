Saturday 8 November 2025

A fourth knock for Elan/Biogen's Tysabri?

12 June 2005

Shares in Irish drugmaker Elan Corp, trading on the New York Stock Exchange, dropped 14% to close at $6.85 on June 2 following an unconfirmed report by the Boston Globe that a fourth patient taking it and Biogen Idec's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) may have contracted the neurological disorder progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. US group Biogen Idec's Nasdaq-traded stock fell 4.3% to close at $38.07 on the news.

Elan and Biogen Idec voluntarily suspended sales of the potential blockbuster earlier this year after two fatal cases of PML were recorded in patients using Tysabri; a third was later linked to the condition after a safety evaluation overturned the original diagnosis of malignant astrocytoma (Marketletters passim). As a result, the Dublin-based firm saw its first-quarter 2005 sales tumble 31% to $102.7 million with a subsequent 86% leap in net loss to $115.6 million (Marketletter May 9).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze