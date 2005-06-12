A fourth knock for Elan/Biogen's Tysabri?

Shares in Irish drugmaker Elan Corp, trading on the New York Stock Exchange, dropped 14% to close at $6.85 on June 2 following an unconfirmed report by the Boston Globe that a fourth patient taking it and Biogen Idec's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) may have contracted the neurological disorder progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. US group Biogen Idec's Nasdaq-traded stock fell 4.3% to close at $38.07 on the news.

Elan and Biogen Idec voluntarily suspended sales of the potential blockbuster earlier this year after two fatal cases of PML were recorded in patients using Tysabri; a third was later linked to the condition after a safety evaluation overturned the original diagnosis of malignant astrocytoma (Marketletters passim). As a result, the Dublin-based firm saw its first-quarter 2005 sales tumble 31% to $102.7 million with a subsequent 86% leap in net loss to $115.6 million (Marketletter May 9).