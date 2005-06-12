A fourth knock for Elan/Biogen's Tysabri?

Shares in Irish drugmaker Elan Corp, trading on the New York Stock Exchange, dropped 14% to close at $6.85 on June 2 following an unconfirmed report by the Boston Globe that a fourth patient taking it and Biogen Idec's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) may have contracted the neurological disorder progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. US group Biogen Idec's Nasdaq-traded stock fell 4.3% to close at $38.07 on the news.
Elan and Biogen Idec voluntarily suspended sales of the potential blockbuster earlier this year after two fatal cases of PML were recorded in patients using Tysabri; a third was later linked to the condition after a safety evaluation overturned the original diagnosis of malignant astrocytoma (Marketletters passim). As a result, the Dublin-based firm saw its first-quarter 2005 sales tumble 31% to $102.7 million with a subsequent 86% leap in net loss to $115.6 million (Marketletter May 9).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze