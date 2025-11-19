A L LABS SEES GROWTH BUT INCOME DECLINES

A L Laboratories reported 15% growth in revenue for the year-end to December 1993 to $338.2 million. Net income dropped to $8.6 million from 11.4 million in the previous year. Accordingly, earnings per share dropped to $0.40 from $0.64 for the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, revenue also increased 15% to $95.7 million compared to the like, year-earlier period. Net income for the quarter declined from just over $2 million in fourth-quarter 1992 to $1.4 million in the like quarter of 1993. Share earnings for the period were $0.07 compared to $0.10 in 1992.

The company's decline in profit was attributable to an increase in cost of sales from $166 million in 1992 to $207.5 million in 1993, and a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses of $10 million in 1993 from $99.7 million to $109.7 million.