A new China pharma industry directory published

The Directory of China Pharmaceutical Raw Material Manufacturing and Marketing Enterprises has recently been published by Business Data International. The directory lists more than 4,500 pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing companies involved in raw materials, plant extracts, intermediates and accessories. BDI says it gives up-to-date information on the companies' names, addresses, telephone/fax numbers, e-mail addresses and web site details, plus the name of a director and their product lines.
The 658-page publication is available at $259.50, plus 10% for airmail delivery, from BDI at: PO Box 28547, 5100 Verdun Ave, Montreal, Qc H4G 3L6, Canada. For more details, visit: www.businessdataint.com.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze