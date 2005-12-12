Saturday 8 November 2025

A new China pharma industry directory published

12 December 2005

The Directory of China Pharmaceutical Raw Material Manufacturing and Marketing Enterprises has recently been published by Business Data International. The directory lists more than 4,500 pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing companies involved in raw materials, plant extracts, intermediates and accessories. BDI says it gives up-to-date information on the companies' names, addresses, telephone/fax numbers, e-mail addresses and web site details, plus the name of a director and their product lines.

The 658-page publication is available at $259.50, plus 10% for airmail delivery, from BDI at: PO Box 28547, 5100 Verdun Ave, Montreal, Qc H4G 3L6, Canada. For more details, visit: www.businessdataint.com.

