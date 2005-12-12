A review of the 2005 meeting of the American College of Rheumatology

A record-breaking 12,200 delegates were welcomed to San Diego by the current American College of Rheumatology president Elizabeth Tindall. With over 2,000 oral and poster presentations, nearly 30 study groups and more than 130 "meet the professor" and workshop sessions, the conference offered something for everyone. "The aim of the congress is to present cutting edge science that is important to clinicians now and to raise awareness and understanding of what advances are on the horizon," said Dr Tindall.

In the opening lecture entitled Bridging Science, Technology and Clinical Medicine: The Discovery of Novel Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis Sir Ravinder Maini described his major research contribution to the field in identifying the role of tumor necrosis factor as a key pro-inflammatory molecule in rheumatoid arthritis and to the development of anti-TNF therapy. Over the last decade, anti-TNF therapy has revolutionized the treatment of RA enabling more patients to enjoy a better quality of life than had been previously possible on conventional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug therapy. Since then, anti-TNF therapies have also proven to be of value in other inflammatory conditions, including Crohn's disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis.

Inflammatory diseases and elevated CV risks