A role for Seroquel in bipolar depression?

Results from the eight-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled BOLDER (BipOLar DepRession) study demonstrate that AstraZeneca's Seroquel (quetiapine) is approximately twice as effective as a placebo in reducing suicidal ideation in patients with bipolar depression after just one week of treatment.

The trial revealed that the agent, which is approved for the treatment of manic episodes associated with schizophrenia (Marketletters passim), significantly bettered core symptoms of depression and anxiety, improving nine out of 10 MADRS (Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale) items, such as apparent sadness, inability to feel, pessimistic thoughts and suicidal ideation. "It is particularly impressive that 53% of patients taking Seroquel achieved remission, the gold-standard for improvement," commented Tony Hale, head of psychiatry at the University of Kent, UK.