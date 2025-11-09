A-S' Rebif & Frone Offer Dramatic Benefit In MS

Patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis have shown a 60% reduction in clinical attacks after treatment with Ares-Serono recombinant interferon beta product, Rebif. The data were presented by Prof C Fieschi of the University of Rome at the 5th European Neurological Society Meeting in Munich, Germany, on June 21.
Paola Ricci, senior executive vice president for R&D and regulatory affairs at Ares-Serono, said that "to date, no other study has shown such a profound effect on the clinical attack rate experienced by multiple sclerosis patients." This was accompanied by a dramatic reduction in disease activity as monitored by magnetic resonance imaging data, she added.
A total of 72 patients were recruited into the Phase II/III, controlled study, all of whom had an Expanded Disability Scoring System (EDSS) score of between one and five and a disease duration of one to 10 years. After a six-month observation period, 68 of them were randomized to receive either 3 or 9 MIU of Rebif, by subcutaneous injection three times a week, for six months. Serial MRI scans were performed monthly and analyzed by two external, independent observers who were blinded to the patients' treatment.
