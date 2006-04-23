AAAAI study links dust to reduced asthma risk

An American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology study, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, suggests that childhood exposure to dust may protect children against developing asthma.
The trial, which was conducted jointly by researchers at Utrecht University in the Netherlands and Massey University in New Zealand, assessed childrens' exposure to microbials between the age of three months and four years, in terms of the development of atopic sensitization, doctor-diagnozed asthma and wheezing. The researchers also measured the participants serum Immunoglobulin E levels for common allergens at one and four years old, in addition to monitoring dust levels in the subjects mattresses and living rooms. A random group were also given dust mite-impermeable mattresses and pillow-covers or "placebo" cotton equivalents.
Analysis of the results showed that, while microbial levels in mattresses were low and not associated with allergy, exposure to high-levels of living room dust, and other microbials, resulted in lower rates of asthma and wheeze development.
