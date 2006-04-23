Friday 22 November 2024

AAAAI study links dust to reduced asthma risk

23 April 2006

An American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology study, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, suggests that childhood exposure to dust may protect children against developing asthma.

The trial, which was conducted jointly by researchers at Utrecht University in the Netherlands and Massey University in New Zealand, assessed childrens' exposure to microbials between the age of three months and four years, in terms of the development of atopic sensitization, doctor-diagnozed asthma and wheezing. The researchers also measured the participants serum Immunoglobulin E levels for common allergens at one and four years old, in addition to monitoring dust levels in the subjects mattresses and living rooms. A random group were also given dust mite-impermeable mattresses and pillow-covers or "placebo" cotton equivalents.

Analysis of the results showed that, while microbial levels in mattresses were low and not associated with allergy, exposure to high-levels of living room dust, and other microbials, resulted in lower rates of asthma and wheeze development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze