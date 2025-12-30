Tuesday 30 December 2025

AAC Annual Scientific Session & Expo

28 March 202630 March 2026
New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention CenterLouisiana, USA
The American College of Cardiology’s flagship annual scientific meeting, bringing together the global cardiovascular community for practice-changing science, education and innovation.

The programme is built around late-breaking clinical research, guideline-relevant updates and sessions designed to translate new evidence into day-to-day patient care. Alongside the scientific content, the expo showcases cardiovascular technologies, devices, diagnostics and services supporting modern cardiology practice.

  • Cardiologists and cardiovascular clinicians across subspecialties
  • Researchers, clinical trialists and translational scientists
  • Advanced practice providers, nurses and allied health professionals in cardiovascular care
  • Fellows, residents and trainees in cardiology and related disciplines
  • Industry partners across devices, diagnostics, digital health and therapeutics

  • A large international congress that attracts thousands of cardiovascular professionals
  • A major Scientific Session & Expo with a multi-day exhibit hall

  • Late-breaking science and high-impact clinical research presentations
  • Practical education across multiple learning pathways and clinical focus areas
  • A large expo for discovering new cardiovascular technologies and solutions
  • High-density networking with global peers, KOLs and industry stakeholders
  • Optional virtual access for selected content and live-streamed science updates

