AACR Meeting: ImClone Systems' C225

- ImClone Systems' epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist C225 hassignificantly inhibited the growth of human bladder tumor cells growing orthotopically in mice, the company reports. ImClone also presented preclinical data with its monoclonal antibody anti-flk-1, which blocks the key tyrosine kinase receptor FLK-1/KDR. In animal xenograft models of human glioblastoma and ovarian cancer, the anti-flk-1 was shown to significantly suppress tumor growth, and is thought to work by blocking the development of new blood vessels, an action critical to tumor development.
