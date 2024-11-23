AACR Meeting: Introgen And RPR Gencell's p53 Gene Technology

- According to a Phase I trial, Introgen Therapeutics and RPR Gencell'sadenoviral p53 gene transfer technique is safe and effective at introducing normal p53 genes into head and neck tumor cells, which then produce normal p53 protein. Many patients in the trial, full results of which are to be presented at the forthcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Denver, May 17-20, also showed increased tumor necrosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze