Saturday 23 November 2024

AAIC

Reset all filters
Refine Search
Pharmaceutical
AAIC data hint at possible use for GLP-1s in Alzheimer's
The potential benefits for GLP-1 agonists appear unlimited, with new data at a leading Alzheimer’s conference suggesting a possible benefit for people taking an earlier generation option from Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).   31 July 2024
Biotechnology
AAIC 2024: long-term Leqembi use safe and effective
Eisai (Tokyo: 4523) and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) have shared new findings on Leqembi (lecanemab), the star of the show at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2024.   31 July 2024
Pharmaceutical
Blow for Cognition as mid-stage Alzheimer's data fail to impress
Cognition Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CGTX) has announced disappointing results from its Phase II SHINE study for the drug CT1812, aimed at treating Alzheimer's disease.   30 July 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 21, 2023
Research news last week included Eli Lilly announcing a major breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with its candidate donanemab at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC). BridgeBio revealed positive Phase III data on its acoramidis in the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Also, the USA’s Vir Biotechnologies released disappointing Phase II trial results for its seasonal influenza A prevention candidate VIR-2482. On the deal making front, US genetics firm Scribe Therapeutics expanded its collaboration with France’s Sanofi in a deal worth a potential $1.2 billion, for gene editing in sickle cell disease.   23 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
AAIC: Finger prick blood test could detect Alzheimer's
A finger prick blood test shows promise in the ability to detect Alzheimer’s disease, according to research reported for the first time today at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023.   19 July 2023
Biotechnology
New Alzheimer's antibodies: AAIC rings bell for first round face off
Over the last few days, attendees of the ongoing annual meeting of the Alzheimer’s Association have been arriving in Amsterdam for what has turned out to be a particularly exciting congress.   18 July 2023
Biotechnology
Lilly breakthrough offers real hope for people with early Alzheimer's
While targeted protein-busting antibodies are revolutionizing the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, a damaging side effect - amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) - has emerged as a differentiator among the growing number of options.   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 24 — Lilly looks to lead in Alzheimer's
At the AAIC in Amsterdam, we’re speaking with two key figures from Lilly's development program for donanemab, as the company presents new data that could help it to push ahead in the treatment of early Alzheimer's.   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
AAIC 2023: Acumen grabs the limelight
Shares in US biopharma Acumen Pharmaceuticals were up by around 50% in pre-market trading on Monday.   17 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
New Phase III data at AAIC - a pill for Alzheimer's?
In Alzheimer's, most of the focus has been on the newly-emerging class of intravenous biologics for early-stage disease, and the potential for subcutaneous versions to widen access and improve the patient experience.   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
AAIC: first signs are good for gene silencing approach to Alzheimer's
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is hoping a long-acting injection targeting amyloid-beta could be the next step in the emerging field of early Alzheimer’s treatment.   17 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
AAIC 2023: New Alzheimer's data from TauRx sees reduction in neurodegeneration
On Sunday, Singapore-headquartered TauRx Pharmaceuticals presented new data from the Phase III LUCIDITY trial that measured the impact of the company’s drug candidate, hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM), on neurofilament light chain (NfL), an established biomarker for brain neurodegeneration   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
New Alzheimer's therapies ready for battle at AAIC 2023
The recent full approval of Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) has upped the stakes for what promises to be a particularly intriguing congress of the Alzheimer’s Association next week.   12 July 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 23 — AAIC preview with Eisai deputy CCO Michael Irizarry
Eisai has broken new ground in the development of Alzheimer's treatments, gaining the first approval for decades. In the runup to AAIC 2023, we discuss progress with the deputy chief clinical officer of the firm's American business.   6 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Data disaster casts cloud over BioXcel's Alzheimer's agitation results
BioXcel has presented positive top-line results for TRANQUILITY II, a Phase III trial of BXCL501, its orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine under investigation for the acute treatment of Alzheimer’s disease-related agitation.   29 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
Markets think twice about Cognition after mid-stage results
Traders have taken a downbeat view of Cognition Therapeutics’ prospects, with top-line results from a Phase II trial shaking confidence in the firm’s Alzheimer’s research.   29 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka tees up Japanese filing for brexpiprazole in Alzheimer's agitation
Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical has announced positive results from a Phase III trial in its home country for brexpiprazole in the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia.   28 June 2023
Biotechnology
Novel drug launches will lift global Alzheimer's disease market $13.7 billion in 2030
The market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) drugs is projected to experience robust growth at a compound annual growth rate of 20.0% from $2.2 billion in 2020 to $13.7 billion in 2030 across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, German, Spain, the UK, Japan and China).   8 June 2023
Biotechnology
Alzheimer's drug Leqembi forecast to generate $12.9 billion in sales by 2028
Having received accelerated approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January this year for their Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi (lecanemab), Japan’s Eisai and US biotech Biogen are now awaiting authorizations in the important markets of the European Union and Japan to solidify the drug’s position as the top-selling drug for Alzheimer's in the upcoming years.   6 April 2023
Biotechnology
Leqembi's prospects in the Alzheimer's disease market remain uncertain
Following the controversial approval and dismal launch of their first Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), expectations for Eisai and Biogen’s follow on treatment are mixed, given that their anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody (MAb), Leqembi (lecanemab) gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in patients with early AD.   17 January 2023
Pharmaceutical
AAIC data hint at possible use for GLP-1s in Alzheimer's
The potential benefits for GLP-1 agonists appear unlimited, with new data at a leading Alzheimer’s conference suggesting a possible benefit for people taking an earlier generation option from Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).   31 July 2024
Biotechnology
AAIC 2024: long-term Leqembi use safe and effective
Eisai (Tokyo: 4523) and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) have shared new findings on Leqembi (lecanemab), the star of the show at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2024.   31 July 2024
Pharmaceutical
Blow for Cognition as mid-stage Alzheimer's data fail to impress
Cognition Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CGTX) has announced disappointing results from its Phase II SHINE study for the drug CT1812, aimed at treating Alzheimer's disease.   30 July 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 21, 2023
Research news last week included Eli Lilly announcing a major breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with its candidate donanemab at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC). BridgeBio revealed positive Phase III data on its acoramidis in the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Also, the USA’s Vir Biotechnologies released disappointing Phase II trial results for its seasonal influenza A prevention candidate VIR-2482. On the deal making front, US genetics firm Scribe Therapeutics expanded its collaboration with France’s Sanofi in a deal worth a potential $1.2 billion, for gene editing in sickle cell disease.   23 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
AAIC: Finger prick blood test could detect Alzheimer's
A finger prick blood test shows promise in the ability to detect Alzheimer’s disease, according to research reported for the first time today at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023.   19 July 2023
Biotechnology
New Alzheimer's antibodies: AAIC rings bell for first round face off
Over the last few days, attendees of the ongoing annual meeting of the Alzheimer’s Association have been arriving in Amsterdam for what has turned out to be a particularly exciting congress.   18 July 2023
Biotechnology
Lilly breakthrough offers real hope for people with early Alzheimer's
While targeted protein-busting antibodies are revolutionizing the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, a damaging side effect - amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) - has emerged as a differentiator among the growing number of options.   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 24 — Lilly looks to lead in Alzheimer's
At the AAIC in Amsterdam, we’re speaking with two key figures from Lilly's development program for donanemab, as the company presents new data that could help it to push ahead in the treatment of early Alzheimer's.   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
AAIC 2023: Acumen grabs the limelight
Shares in US biopharma Acumen Pharmaceuticals were up by around 50% in pre-market trading on Monday.   17 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
New Phase III data at AAIC - a pill for Alzheimer's?
In Alzheimer's, most of the focus has been on the newly-emerging class of intravenous biologics for early-stage disease, and the potential for subcutaneous versions to widen access and improve the patient experience.   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
AAIC: first signs are good for gene silencing approach to Alzheimer's
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is hoping a long-acting injection targeting amyloid-beta could be the next step in the emerging field of early Alzheimer’s treatment.   17 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
AAIC 2023: New Alzheimer's data from TauRx sees reduction in neurodegeneration
On Sunday, Singapore-headquartered TauRx Pharmaceuticals presented new data from the Phase III LUCIDITY trial that measured the impact of the company’s drug candidate, hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM), on neurofilament light chain (NfL), an established biomarker for brain neurodegeneration   17 July 2023
Biotechnology
New Alzheimer's therapies ready for battle at AAIC 2023
The recent full approval of Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) has upped the stakes for what promises to be a particularly intriguing congress of the Alzheimer’s Association next week.   12 July 2023
Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 23 — AAIC preview with Eisai deputy CCO Michael Irizarry
Eisai has broken new ground in the development of Alzheimer's treatments, gaining the first approval for decades. In the runup to AAIC 2023, we discuss progress with the deputy chief clinical officer of the firm's American business.   6 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Data disaster casts cloud over BioXcel's Alzheimer's agitation results
BioXcel has presented positive top-line results for TRANQUILITY II, a Phase III trial of BXCL501, its orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine under investigation for the acute treatment of Alzheimer’s disease-related agitation.   29 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
Markets think twice about Cognition after mid-stage results
Traders have taken a downbeat view of Cognition Therapeutics’ prospects, with top-line results from a Phase II trial shaking confidence in the firm’s Alzheimer’s research.   29 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka tees up Japanese filing for brexpiprazole in Alzheimer's agitation
Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical has announced positive results from a Phase III trial in its home country for brexpiprazole in the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia.   28 June 2023
Biotechnology
Novel drug launches will lift global Alzheimer's disease market $13.7 billion in 2030
The market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) drugs is projected to experience robust growth at a compound annual growth rate of 20.0% from $2.2 billion in 2020 to $13.7 billion in 2030 across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, German, Spain, the UK, Japan and China).   8 June 2023
Biotechnology
Alzheimer's drug Leqembi forecast to generate $12.9 billion in sales by 2028
Having received accelerated approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January this year for their Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi (lecanemab), Japan’s Eisai and US biotech Biogen are now awaiting authorizations in the important markets of the European Union and Japan to solidify the drug’s position as the top-selling drug for Alzheimer's in the upcoming years.   6 April 2023
Biotechnology
Leqembi's prospects in the Alzheimer's disease market remain uncertain
Following the controversial approval and dismal launch of their first Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), expectations for Eisai and Biogen’s follow on treatment are mixed, given that their anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody (MAb), Leqembi (lecanemab) gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in patients with early AD.   17 January 2023

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze