Biotechnology
Research news last week included Eli Lilly announcing a major breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with its candidate donanemab at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC). BridgeBio revealed positive Phase III data on its acoramidis in the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Also, the USA’s Vir Biotechnologies released disappointing Phase II trial results for its seasonal influenza A prevention candidate VIR-2482. On the deal making front, US genetics firm Scribe Therapeutics expanded its collaboration with France’s Sanofi in a deal worth a potential $1.2 billion, for gene editing in sickle cell disease. 23 July 2023