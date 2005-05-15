aaiPharma files for Chapter 11 reorganization

Troubled US firm aaiPharma has said that it and all its domestic subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The filing will enable the company to continue normal business operations during the restructuring proceedings.
In connection with the filing, aaiPharma also announced that it has completed negotiation of the definitive agreements to receive $210.0 million in debtor-in-possession financing. The DIP facility, subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court, will be used to replace the company's existing $180.0 million senior credit facility and supplement its cash flow during the reorganization process with an incremental $30.0 million revolving credit facility.
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