AAO Annual Meeting

10 October 202612 October 2026
Louisiana, USAErnest N. Morial Convention Center
The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s flagship annual meeting—one of the world’s largest gatherings for eye-care professionals.
The meeting combines high-level clinical education with late-breaking research and practical updates across the full spectrum of ophthalmology, from anterior segment and retina to glaucoma, refractive surgery and ocular oncology. Alongside the scientific programme, the event is known for a major exhibit hall showcasing new technologies, devices, diagnostics, surgical tools and practice solutions.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Ophthalmologists and subspecialists across all major disease areas
- Fellows, residents and trainees in ophthalmology
- Optometrists and allied eye-care professionals (where applicable to programme tracks)
- Researchers and clinical trial teams
- Industry partners across devices, diagnostics, digital tools and therapeutics supporting ophthalmic care
Scale
- Attendees: typically 20,000+ eye-care professionals
- Vendors/exhibitors: a large, multi-day exhibition (often described as one of the biggest in ophthalmic technology and services)
What to expect
- Three days of high-density education and science, plus a dedicated Subspecialty Day programme (where offered)
- Clinical updates, techniques-focused learning, and research/abstract-driven presentations
- A major exhibit hall for product discovery, demos and supplier conversations
- Strong networking with global ophthalmology leaders, peers and industry innovators
