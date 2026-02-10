AAO Annual Meeting

The meeting combines high-level clinical education with late-breaking research and practical updates across the full spectrum of ophthalmology, from anterior segment and retina to glaucoma, refractive surgery and ocular oncology. Alongside the scientific programme, the event is known for a major exhibit hall showcasing new technologies, devices, diagnostics, surgical tools and practice solutions.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Ophthalmologists and subspecialists across all major disease areas

Fellows, residents and trainees in ophthalmology

Optometrists and allied eye-care professionals (where applicable to programme tracks)

Researchers and clinical trial teams

Industry partners across devices, diagnostics, digital tools and therapeutics supporting ophthalmic care

Scale

Attendees: typically 20,000+ eye-care professionals

Vendors/exhibitors: a large, multi-day exhibition (often described as one of the biggest in ophthalmic technology and services)

What to expect