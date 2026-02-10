Tuesday 10 February 2026

AAP National Conference

Visit event website
2 October 20266 October 2026
California, USASan Diego Convention Center
The American Academy of Pediatrics’ flagship annual National Conference & Exhibition, bringing together the pediatrics community for several days of education, practical learning and professional networking.

The programme is designed to support clinicians and care teams with timely updates across pediatric medicine, plus hands-on learning opportunities and a major exhibition showcasing tools, technologies and services used in pediatric care and practice. The 2026 edition heads to San Diego for a five-day in-person event focused on improving outcomes and efficiency in pediatric practice.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Pediatricians across general pediatrics and subspecialties
  • Pediatric residents, fellows and early-career clinicians
  • Advanced practice providers, nurses and allied health professionals involved in child health
  • Practice leaders and administrators focused on care delivery and operations
  • Industry partners supplying pediatric diagnostics, devices, therapeutics, digital tools and practice solutions

Scale

  • Educational sessions: 350+
  • Exhibition: positioned as the largest pediatric technology exhibit of its kind
  • The organiser does not consistently publish a single fixed headline total for attendees/exhibitors on the main public pages.

What to expect

  • A large multi-day education programme with clinical updates and practice-focused learning
  • Hands-on sessions and practical training components alongside traditional lectures
  • A substantial exhibition for discovering new pediatric technologies, products and services
  • High-density networking with pediatric professionals across specialties and career stages
  • A San Diego venue-based congress format designed for easy movement between sessions, exhibit hall and meetings


