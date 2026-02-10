AAP National Conference

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ flagship annual National Conference & Exhibition, bringing together the pediatrics community for several days of education, practical learning and professional networking.

The programme is designed to support clinicians and care teams with timely updates across pediatric medicine, plus hands-on learning opportunities and a major exhibition showcasing tools, technologies and services used in pediatric care and practice. The 2026 edition heads to San Diego for a five-day in-person event focused on improving outcomes and efficiency in pediatric practice.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Pediatricians across general pediatrics and subspecialties

Pediatric residents, fellows and early-career clinicians

Advanced practice providers, nurses and allied health professionals involved in child health

Practice leaders and administrators focused on care delivery and operations

Industry partners supplying pediatric diagnostics, devices, therapeutics, digital tools and practice solutions

Scale

Educational sessions: 350+

350+ Exhibition: positioned as the largest pediatric technology exhibit of its kind

The organiser does not consistently publish a single fixed headline total for attendees/exhibitors on the main public pages.

What to expect