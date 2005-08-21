AARP says US brand Rx price rises still strong, exceeding inflation through March 2005

The average increase in prices of brand-name prescription medicines which are widely used by older Americans continued to substantially exceed the rate of general inflation through March 2005, according to the latest Rx Watchdog Report published by the seniors' advocacy group AARP, formerly the American Association of Retired Persons.

The report, which is produced by the AARP Public Policy Institute in conjunction with the PRIME Institute at the University of Minnesota, presents two measures of price change. The first of these is the annual rate of change in manufacturers' drug prices (April 1, 2004-March 31, 2005), while the second is the three-month percentage change in prices (December 31, 2004-March 31, 2005). It estimates that, while the average annual rate of price rise (6.6% for the 12-month period to March 31, 2005) was lower than during the 12 months to December 31, 2004 (7.1%), the increase far outpaced the rate of general inflation, which was 3%.

"We are very disappointed that brand-name manufacturers have failed to keep their price increases in line with inflation, and we will continue to educate our members and the public about how best to find the most affordable prescription drugs to suit their needs," commented the AARP's chief executive, William Novelli.