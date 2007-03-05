The Food and Drug Administration has approved US health care major Abbott Laboratories' Humira (adalimumab) for adult patients with moderate-to-severely active Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestines, which affects an estimated one million Americans. Humira is a human-derived monoclonal antibody that acts to reduce excessive levels of human tumor necrosis factor alpha, which plays an important role in abnormal inflammatory and immune responses. Approval to market Humira as a treatment CD in the European Union is anticipated within the first half of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze