Abbott:13.4% 4th-qtr 2005 EPS growth, as expected

USA-based pharmaceutical giant Abbott Laboratories has posted fourth-quarter 2005 diluted earnings per share of $0.76, up 13.4% on the like, year-ago period, which falls within its previously-stated guidance of $0.75-$0.77, in line with the $0.76 EPS estimated by a Thomson First Call poll of anyalsts.
Net income for the period totaled $976.4 million, while diluted EPS under US Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles reached $0.63 from $0.62. Worldwide sales for the full year were a record $22.3 billion, up 13.5%.
Humira key to strong performance
