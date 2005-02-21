Abbott and Nihon Kohden in diagnostics deal

The USA's Abbott Laboratories and Japanese firm Nihon Kohden have entered into an agreement for the commercialization of automated hematology diagnostic instruments for use in hospital laboratories and physician offices. Hematology instruments are used to perform complete blood counts, a test routinely ordered by doctors to assess a patient's overall health and to screen for a variety of disorders such as anemia and infection.

Under terms of the deal, two five-part differential hematology instruments, which are designed to offer red and white blood cell analysis, will be manufactured by Nihon Kohden and distributed by Abbott under the CELL-DYN Pear brand name. Abbott obtains exclusive distribution rights for the two instruments in the USA and Canada and non-exclusivity in other countries with the exception of China and Japan.