Abbott debuts automated hepatitis C test for AxSYM System

US health care major Abbott Laboratories has announced the availability of a fully-automated hepatitis C virus test in the USA for its widely-used AxSYM automated immunoassay instrument system. With results within 23 minutes, the AxSYM anti-HCV test provides laboratories with a quick and efficient test. The presence of antibodies to HCV indicate that an individual may have been infected with HCV in the past or have an ongoing infection, the company explains.

"With more than 34 years of experience in hepatitis diagnostics, Abbott is a leader in this field, developing and introducing many of the world's first hepatitis assays," said William Brown, vice president, diagnostic assays and systems development, at Abbott. "Not only is the AxSYM anti-HCV test sensitive and specific, but also it has been designed and developed to detect the known genotypes of HCV," he noted.