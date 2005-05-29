Abbott enrolls first patient in ZoMaxx study

US health care major Abbott Laboratories says it has enrolled the first patient in a trial evaluating its drug-eluting coronary stent ZoMaxx. Designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this system in comparison to Boston Scientific's Taxus Express2 in patients with ischemic heart disease, the 1,670-patient prospective randomized study, called ZoMaxx II, will be conducted at up to 80 sites across North America. Its primary endpoint is nine-month target vessel revascularization.
"With the initiation of ZoMaxx II in North America, and ongoing enrollment in the ZoMaxx I trial internationally, Abbott's drug-eluting stent program is poised to yield highly-powered statistical comparisons with currently-available treatments for occlusive coronary artery disease," noted Lewis Schwartz, divisional vice president of the group's drug-eluting stent program.
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