Monday 10 November 2025

Abbott Exercises Ligand Equity Option

17 September 1995

Abbott Laboratories has made a second $5 million equity investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals under the stock purchase agreement the two companies entered into in July 1994, when they agreed on a long-term deal on the discovery and development of drugs for the prevention or treatment of inflammatory diseases.

Abbott committed itself to payment of up to $16 million in support of Ligand's research activities involving inflammation applications of both Ligand's transcription factor technologies, screening assays for intracellular receptor technology and signal transducers and activators of transcription.

According to the agreement, Abbott has been granted exclusive worldwide rights, including sublicensing, for all products discovered in the inflammation field. Abbott will make additional milestone and royalty payments for successful products resulting from this collaboration. In addition, Ligand has been granted exclusive worldwide rights, including sub-licensing, for all anticancer products discovered. Ligand will pay milestone and royalty payments to Abbott for successful cancer products, and each party will be responsible for the development, registration and commercialization of products in its field.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze