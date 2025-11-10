Abbott Exercises Ligand Equity Option

Abbott Laboratories has made a second $5 million equity investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals under the stock purchase agreement the two companies entered into in July 1994, when they agreed on a long-term deal on the discovery and development of drugs for the prevention or treatment of inflammatory diseases.
Abbott committed itself to payment of up to $16 million in support of Ligand's research activities involving inflammation applications of both Ligand's transcription factor technologies, screening assays for intracellular receptor technology and signal transducers and activators of transcription.
According to the agreement, Abbott has been granted exclusive worldwide rights, including sublicensing, for all products discovered in the inflammation field. Abbott will make additional milestone and royalty payments for successful products resulting from this collaboration. In addition, Ligand has been granted exclusive worldwide rights, including sub-licensing, for all anticancer products discovered. Ligand will pay milestone and royalty payments to Abbott for successful cancer products, and each party will be responsible for the development, registration and commercialization of products in its field.
