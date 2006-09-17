Abbott files Humira for CD in USA and EU

US health care major Abbott has simultaneously submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application with the US Food and Drug Administration and a type II variation to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) seeking approval to market Humira (adalimumab) as a treatment for moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract that affects more than one million people in North America and Europe combined.

The global filings are based on the results of three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trials: HUMIRA - CLASSIC I (CLinical assessment of Adalimumab Safety and efficacy Studied as an Induction therapy in Crohn's disease), CHARM (Crohn's trial of the fully Human antibody Adalimumab for Remission Maintenance) and GAIN (Gauging Adalimumab effectiveness in Infliximab Nonresponders).

"Humira may offer much-needed hope to physicians, as well as to people living with CD, who have had limited, effective, long-term treatment options," said Stephen Hanauer, professor of Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology at the USA-based University of Chicago's Gastroenterology and Nutrition department.