Abbott Gains Rights To Metra Technology

- Metra Biosystems has signed a non-exclusive development and marketing collaboration with Abbott Laboratories for the commercialization of Metra's bonemarker technology. Abbott gains worldwide rights (excluding Japan) to develop and market automated tests for metabolic bone and joint diseases using the technology, in return for providing funding and instruments to Metra for codevelopment of Metra's existing and future diagnostics on Abbott's automated sytems. Metra will also receive a revenue stream from royalties and reagent sales to Abbott.
