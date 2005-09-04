Abbott granted distribution rights to Axis-Shield's Afinion

US health care company Abbott Laboratories and diagnostics firm Axis-Shield have entered an exclusive partnership for the Afinion system, a point-of-care immunoassay instrument.
Currently marketed outside the USA, the system offers tests for a variety of medical conditions. In July, the instrument's first test, hemoglobin A1c, which is used in monitoring glycemic control in diabetics, received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.
Under the terms of the agreement, Abbott was appointed as exclusive distributor of Afinion and test cartridges for physicians' offices laboratories and hospitals in the USA. Additionally, it will supply certain AxSYM and IMx reagents to Axis-Shield to accelerate expansion of its diagnostic menu.
