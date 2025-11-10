Abbott Labs' 3rd Qtr Net Earnings Up 8.7%

Abbott Laboratories, the first of the US drug majors to report third-quarter 1995 figures, saw total turnover increase 6.0% to 2.39 billion, and net earnings rise 8.7% to $382.1 million. Earnings before tax rose 8.0% to $541.9 million for the quarter. For the first nine months of the year, sales rose 11.1% to $7.42 billion, pretax earnings were 11.0% higher at $1.56 billion and net earnings improved 11.8% to $1.09 billion.

Third-quarter pharmaceutical and nutritional sales worldwide increased 7.7% to $1.30 billion, with domestic sales making up $840 million of this total. Worldwide turnover in hospital and laboratory products rose 4.1% to $1.09 billion. For the nine months, pharmaceutical and nutritional sales increased 15.8% to $4.17 billion and turnover in hospital and laboratory products was up 5.6% to $3.24 billion.

Highlights of the third quarter for Abbott included: the launch of its new high-volume blood analyzer, Abbott PRISM, in several overseas markets; submission of a New Drug Application in the USA for sertindole to treat the manifestations of psychotic disorders; the start of marketing AxSYM cancer assays in the USA; launch of the first of its tests for drugs of abuse; regulatory approval for its sevoflurane anesthetic in eight markets; approval to market clarithromycin in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong and the Netherlands; and marketing of SaraFlax WSP (sarafloxacin HCl) for the control of E coli-related mortality in poultry.