Monday 10 November 2025

Abbott Labs' 3rd Qtr Net Earnings Up 8.7%

15 October 1995

Abbott Laboratories, the first of the US drug majors to report third-quarter 1995 figures, saw total turnover increase 6.0% to 2.39 billion, and net earnings rise 8.7% to $382.1 million. Earnings before tax rose 8.0% to $541.9 million for the quarter. For the first nine months of the year, sales rose 11.1% to $7.42 billion, pretax earnings were 11.0% higher at $1.56 billion and net earnings improved 11.8% to $1.09 billion.

Third-quarter pharmaceutical and nutritional sales worldwide increased 7.7% to $1.30 billion, with domestic sales making up $840 million of this total. Worldwide turnover in hospital and laboratory products rose 4.1% to $1.09 billion. For the nine months, pharmaceutical and nutritional sales increased 15.8% to $4.17 billion and turnover in hospital and laboratory products was up 5.6% to $3.24 billion.

Highlights of the third quarter for Abbott included: the launch of its new high-volume blood analyzer, Abbott PRISM, in several overseas markets; submission of a New Drug Application in the USA for sertindole to treat the manifestations of psychotic disorders; the start of marketing AxSYM cancer assays in the USA; launch of the first of its tests for drugs of abuse; regulatory approval for its sevoflurane anesthetic in eight markets; approval to market clarithromycin in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong and the Netherlands; and marketing of SaraFlax WSP (sarafloxacin HCl) for the control of E coli-related mortality in poultry.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze