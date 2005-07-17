Abbott Labs and Brazil agree supply deal for HIV/AIDS drug Kaletra

Abbott Laboratories and the government of Brazil have broken the deadlock over supplies of the US company's antiretroviral drug Kaletra (lopinavir and ritonavir). Last month, Brazil had threatened to break Abbott's patent on the drug unless it cut 42% off the price which it charges for it to the country's world-leading free-drug HIV/AIDS treatment program (Marketletters passim).

Negotiations between the two sides had continued the day after the July 7 deadline set by Brazil for agreement. Then, Health Minister Humberto Costa announced that a deal had been struck, under which Abbott would supply the drug to the government program at a price comparable to those for generic ARVs available from Indian producers and the government's national drugmaker FarManguinhos, which is situated in Rio de Janeiro.