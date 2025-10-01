Abbott Labs Makes $876 Mill Offer For MediSense

US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories has made an offer to purchase Massachusetts-based MediSense, a leader in biosensors for blood glucose self-testing systems for diabetics. Abbott's tender offer is for 100% of the company at $45 per share, or an equity value of around $876 million.

According to Miles White, senior vice president, diagnostics operations at Abbott, the acquisition advances his company's interests in the glucose monitoring market. In a company press release, Mr White noted that "this important strategic step, combined with other internal and external initiatives to secure industry-leading technology in glucose monitoring, will position Abbott very favorably in this market."

As well as providing immediate access to the fastest-growing segment of the diagnostics market, he added, "MediSense's R&D program will augment our existing work to develop and commercialize future non-invasive technologies."