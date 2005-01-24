Abbott Labs sees double digit 4th-qtr growth, fuelled by Rx drugs

US health care giant Abbott Laboratories put in an "outstanding performance" for the fourth quarter and full-year 2004, said the firm's chief executive, Miles White. For the quarter, worldwide sales leapt 15.5% to $4.90 billion, operating profit was up 8.4% at $1.13 billion and net earnings rose 3.2% to $974.6 million. Diluted earnings per share were up 8.1% at $0.67.

The results beat analysts' consensus expectations, who had expected EPS to be $0.67 for the fourth quarter and revenues to reach $5.39 billion.