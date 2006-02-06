Abbott/Orion's Simdax moves towards EU appro

US health care major Abbott Laboratories says it has progressed the European approval procedure for the acute decompensated heart failure drug Simdax (levosimendan), by initiating talks with the Swedish Medical Products Agency, the Lakemedelsverket.

Sweden is the reference member state in the European Union's mutual recognition procedure for drug approvals and Abbott says it is also meeting with regulatory authorities in France, Germany and the UK. For the USA, the firm is finalizing data analysis and continuing discussions with the Food and Drug Administration. A domestic approval would trigger a $42.0 million milestone payment to Finland's Orion Group, which originated the drug.

Last year, the firms expanded a prior accord, granting Abbott the right to market the first-in-class calcium sensitizer in all countries except Orion's local market: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden (Marketletter April, 2004).