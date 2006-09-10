Abbott: PROSPECT enrollment complete

US health care major Abbott has completed enrollment in a landmark study designed to increase understanding of vulnerable plaque - a lipid-rich coronary plaque that suddenly ruptures - believed to be the main cause of heart attacks.

The study, called PROSPECT (Providing Regional Observations to Study Predictors of Events in the Coronary Tree), enrolled 700 acute coronary syndrome patients receiving stents across the USA and Europe and these patients will be followed up for a minimum of two years and maximum of five years.

According to the Illinois-headquartered firm, which is sponsoring the evaluation, PROSPECT utilizes novel intravascular imaging technology to correlate plaque characteristics, patient risk factors and biomarker measurements with subsequent heart attacks and other cardiac events, potentially paving the way for physicians to identify and treat at-risk patients before a heart attack occurs.