Abbott's 1st-qtr profit up 3% on strong sales

USA-based drug major Abbott Laboratories says that diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2006 were $0.57, within its issued guidance of $0.56-$0.58. The health care group's net earnings rose 3% to $864.9 million on strong sales of its key drugs.
Diluted EPS under US Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles rose to $0.56 from $0.53 in 2005, while the gross margin ratio improved 500 points and cash remained strong, with operating cash flow of $1.2 billion.
Adjusting both periods for the amendment of its distribution agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim, worldwide sales rose 7.9% before an unfavorable 2.7% excange rate effect that saw global turnover at $5.2 billion, down 3.7%.
