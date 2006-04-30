Abbott's 1st-qtr profit up 3% on strong sales

USA-based drug major Abbott Laboratories says that diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2006 were $0.57, within its issued guidance of $0.56-$0.58. The health care group's net earnings rose 3% to $864.9 million on strong sales of its key drugs.

Diluted EPS under US Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles rose to $0.56 from $0.53 in 2005, while the gross margin ratio improved 500 points and cash remained strong, with operating cash flow of $1.2 billion.

Adjusting both periods for the amendment of its distribution agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim, worldwide sales rose 7.9% before an unfavorable 2.7% excange rate effect that saw global turnover at $5.2 billion, down 3.7%.