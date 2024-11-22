ABBOTT'S 2nd HEP C TEST APPROVED

Abbott Laboratories has received approval in the USA to market its second test for the detection of antibodies to the hepatitis C virus. The test, called Abbott HCV EIA 2.0, replaces the company's single antigen test which was licensed by the FDA in July 1990. The new test, which was developed under the terms of a licensing agreement with Chiron, is marketed in several countries in the European Community, Japan, Australia, South and Central America and the Far East.
