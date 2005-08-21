Abbott's blood glucose monitor cleared in USA

Abbott Diabetes Care, a division of US drug major Abbott Laboratories, has obtained 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its FreeStyle Connect blood glucose monitoring system in the point-of-care setting.

FreeStyle Connect measures glucose levels using a very small blood sample size (0.3mcL), the smallest sample size required of any point-of-care blood glucose monitoring product on the market, and it is also the fastest system available, providing results within an average of 15 seconds, according to the group.

"Studies have demonstrated that FreeStyle Connect provides accurate results using a very small sample size which may offer advantages with challenging arterial and neonatal samples. In addition, it may save nursing time, which is a key benefit in a busy hospital," noted George Cembrowski, associate professor, laboratory medicine and pathology, at the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.