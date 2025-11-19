ABBOTT'S DEPAKOTE FOR BIPOLAR ILLNESS

A further study has provided evidence that Abbott Laboratories' anticonvulsant agent Depakote (valproate) is not only an effective treatment for epilepsy, but also offers significant relief for the mood-swings characteristic of manic-depression.

The study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, involved 179 hospitalized patients with acute episodes of mania. Patients received either Depakote, the current standard therapy lithium, or placebo. At the end of the study period, 48% of patients receiving Depakote showed a significant improvement, compared with 49% of the lithium patients and 25% of those on placebo.

The implications of the study are profound, given that there are currently limited effective alternatives to lithium therapy in bipolar disorder - about a third of manic-depressives are not helped by lithium or develop intolerable side effects, such as tremor, gastrointestinal disturbances or lithium poisoning, and the drug is unsuitable for use in children.