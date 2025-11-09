Abbott's Divalproex Gains 3rd Indication In USA

Abbott Laboratories has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for a third indication for its anticonvulsant Depakote (divalproex sodium), the treatment of the manic episodes associated with bipolar disorder. The approval is all the more significant when it is considered that Depakote is the first new treatment for these patients in the USA since the introduction of lithium carbonate 25 years ago.

Approximately two million people suffer from bipolar disorder in the USA, according to Abbott, and two-thirds of these receive no treatment. A primary reason for this is that lithium therapy, while providing striking benefits in responsive patients, is untolerated or has no effect in approximately 20% to 40% of sufferers, according to US data.

Depakote is currently available for the monotherapy and adjunctive therapy in the treatment of simple and complex absence seizures associated with epilepsy, and as an adjunctive therapy in patients with multiple seizure types. The product is a coordinated complex of sodium valproate and valproic acid. It is hypothesized that the drug may have a number of activities important in bipolar illness, including GABA-mediated inhibition of serotonin transmission and diminution of excitatory amino acid levels in the brain.