Abbott's Humira filed for new use in USA and EU

US drug major Abbott Laboratories says it has simultaneously filed a supplemental Biologics License Application with the US Food and Drug Administration and a Marketing Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency for the use of its Humira (adalimumab) in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

The submissions are based on two placebo-controlled studies, including findings from the Adalimumab Effectiveness in Psoriatic Arthritis Trial (ADEPT), a Phase III study which revealed that patients on Humira achieved significant improvement in both arthritic and psoriatic signs and symptoms.