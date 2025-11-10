Abbott's serindole NDA

- Based on data from two eight- week trials, Abbott Laboratories has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for serindole as a treatment of the manifestations of psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia. The results of the studies, which compared Abbott's drug with standard antipsychotic therapy (haloperidol) and placebo, showed both sertindole and haloperidol to improve significantly the positive symptoms of schizophrenia, and sertindole to improve significantly the negative symptoms of the disease.