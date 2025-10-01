Abbott's Sertindole At ACP Meeting

Abbott Laboratories' new neuroleptic drug sertindole is comparable to haloperidol in alleviating symptoms of schizophrenia, measured by the Positive and Negative Symptom Scale, according to data presented at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology meeting in Puerto Rico last December. Abbott filed for approval of the drug in the USA in October 1995.

Sertindole caused significantly fewer extrapyramidal symptoms than haloperidol, and unlike the comparator drug was more effective than placebo in alleviating negative symptoms scores, as measured by the PANSS and Scale for the Assessment of Negative Symptoms. However, this effect was seen only at one dose (20mg/day) of the three doses studied (12, 20 and 24mg/day).

Two other studies comparing Zeneca's Seroquel (ICI 204,636) and Eli Lilly's Zyprex (olanzapine) to haloperidol were also presented at Puerto Rico (Marketletters January 1 & 8 and December 18, 1995, respectively).