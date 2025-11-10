Abbott's Ultane Approved In USA

Abbott Laboratories has been granted approval in the USA for Ultane (sevoflurane), its new inhaled anesthetic for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in adult and pediatric patients undergoing inpatient and outpatient surgery.
At $185 for a 250ml vial, Ultane is priced to wholesalers at a level similar to older anesthetics, but is significantly cheaper than Zeneca's Diprivan (propofol). The product is non-pungent, a particular advantage for an anesthetic intended to be used in children.
Abbott licenses the drug from Maruishi of Japan, where it has been marketed since 1990, reports the Pink Sheet. It is also available in 11 Central and South American countries, as well as in China, Korea and Ireland. Registration is pending in other European countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze