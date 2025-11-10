Abbott's Ultane Approved In USA

Abbott Laboratories has been granted approval in the USA for Ultane (sevoflurane), its new inhaled anesthetic for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in adult and pediatric patients undergoing inpatient and outpatient surgery.

At $185 for a 250ml vial, Ultane is priced to wholesalers at a level similar to older anesthetics, but is significantly cheaper than Zeneca's Diprivan (propofol). The product is non-pungent, a particular advantage for an anesthetic intended to be used in children.

Abbott licenses the drug from Maruishi of Japan, where it has been marketed since 1990, reports the Pink Sheet. It is also available in 11 Central and South American countries, as well as in China, Korea and Ireland. Registration is pending in other European countries.