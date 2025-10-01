Abbott's Zyflo Cleared For Asthma In USA

Abbott Laboratories' Zyflo (zileuton) has been cleared for marketing by the US Food and Drug Administration for the prevention and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and children over the age of 12.
Zyflo is a member of a new class of antileukotriene asthma products. It works by inhibiting the enzyme 5-lipoxygenase and preventing the formation of leukotrienes which are known to contribute to bronchoconstriction and mucus production in the airways.
Clinical Trial Data In clinical trials, the percentage of Zyflo-treated patients with mild-to-moderate asthma who required steroid rescue if the condition worsened was 7%, compared to 18.7% of patients receiving placebo. In addition, patients receiving Zyflo were able to reduce their use of beta-agonist medication, an outcome correlated to lung function improvement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze