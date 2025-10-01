Abbott's Zyflo Cleared For Asthma In USA

Abbott Laboratories' Zyflo (zileuton) has been cleared for marketing by the US Food and Drug Administration for the prevention and chronic treatment of asthma in adults and children over the age of 12.

Zyflo is a member of a new class of antileukotriene asthma products. It works by inhibiting the enzyme 5-lipoxygenase and preventing the formation of leukotrienes which are known to contribute to bronchoconstriction and mucus production in the airways.

Clinical Trial Data In clinical trials, the percentage of Zyflo-treated patients with mild-to-moderate asthma who required steroid rescue if the condition worsened was 7%, compared to 18.7% of patients receiving placebo. In addition, patients receiving Zyflo were able to reduce their use of beta-agonist medication, an outcome correlated to lung function improvement.