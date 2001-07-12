Abbott sales growth driven by pharma

Abbott Laboratories has reported 24.4% (without the impact of currentexchange) sales growth to $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2001; actual growth was 21.6%. However, earnings were down 23% at $529 million, or $0.34 per share, for the quarter as a result of one-time charges relating to the $6.9 billion acquisition of Knoll earlier this year (Marketletters passim) and in-process R&D charges. Without these, the company notes, diluted earnings per share were $0.45, which is in line with First Call analyst consensus estimates.
Of Abbott's three operating divisions, pharmaceuticals, nutritionals and medical products, the best performance came from the first, with global pharmaceutical sales of $2.15 billion, up 53.6% excluding currency. US drug sales rose 58.7% to $894 million. Sales from TAP Pharmaceuticals, the joint venture with Takeda, which are not consolidated in Abbott's results, were up 18.3% at $992 million. Global turnover in the nutritionals business in the quarter increased 4.3% to $718 million, while that of medical products rose 1.2% to $1.1 billion.
Leading product performance
