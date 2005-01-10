Abbott submits Humira filings for RA

US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories has simultaneously submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application with the US Food and Drug Administration and a Type II Variation to the European Medicines Agency seeking approval to market Humira (adalimumab) for the treatment of early rheumatoid arthritis.
These new filings for the agent, which is currently indicated for patients with moderately-to-severely active RA who have had insufficient response to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, follow last week's submissions for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.
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