Abbott to develop lung cancer test with ALSI

US health care major Abbott Laboratories has entered into a licensing agreement with Advanced Life Science Institute for its Pro-gastrin-releasing peptide (ProGRP). This is a biomarker that may assist clinicians in diagnosing and monitoring small-cell lung cancer, an aggressive type of the disease that can multiply quickly and rapidly spread throughout the body. Currently, no diagnostic test is approved in the USA for testing serum for lung cancer. However, serum diagnostic tests are commonly used by physicians to confirm the presence of other diseases.

"ProGRP has shown promise in preliminary studies as a test for lung cancer, which accounts for about 13% of the new lung cancer cases in the USA alone each year. Through automation, this marker could be further refined for clinical use," said William Brown, vice president, diagnostic assays and systems development, at Abbott.

Under terms of the deal, Abbott obtains worldwide rights to commercialize products using ALSI's ProGRP material and technology. Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.